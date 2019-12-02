Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
LG SK9Y 501W 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System
$500 $900
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $397. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 501 watts RMS total system power
  • 200-watt wireless active subwoofer
  • dual-band WiFi & Bluetooth 4.0
  • built-in Chromecast & compatibility with Google Assistant
  • HDMI with 4K passthrough
  • Model: SK9Y
