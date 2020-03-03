Open Offer in New Tab
HSN · 1 hr ago
LG Rebel 4 16GB Tracfone with 1500 Minutes/Text/Data
$50 $259
free shipping

That's a low by $5. Buy Now at HSN

Features
  • 5" HD TFT IPS touch display
  • 1280 x 720 resolution
  • 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • Android 8.1 Oreo operating system
  • 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing camera
  • 16GB storage capacity and 2GB RAM
  • includes 1500 minutes, 1500 texts and 1500MB data with 1 year of service
