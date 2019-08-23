Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the LG PK3 Xboom Go Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $44.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $6.60 in Rakuten Super points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
World Wide Stereo via eBay offers 2 Sonos Play:1 All-in-One Wireless Streaming Speakers with Flexson Charging Stands in White or Black for the in-cart price of $299.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this set by $58. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.)
Update: The price has increased to $51.43. Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers the Anker 20-watt Stereo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $55.98. Clip the 40% off coupon on the product page and cut the price to $33.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279. In cart, that drop to $237.15. With free shipping, that's $143 under our December mention of a new unit, $235 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $42.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $849 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $50 under our mention from last month (although that had a $50 larger gift card, making them effectively tied) and the lowest price we could find today by $48. Buy Now
