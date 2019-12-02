Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 26 mins ago
LG Journey Smartphone for Walmart Family Mobile
$40 $79
That's around $30 less than you'd pay for this phone on any other network. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 5.45" 1440x720 touchscreen
  • Qualcomm MSM8917 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: l322dl
