Amazon charges $30 for the phone alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone on eBay
- quad-core processor
- 5.5" screen
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- 8MP camera
Published 45 min ago
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 6.2" FHD plus TFT display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TFLGL722DCP
Pre-order the just-announced Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro and get a pair of Google Pixel Bud A Wireless headphones for free. That's a savings of $100.
It's expected to release on October 28. Buy Now at Target
- Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone for $599 (256GB for $699)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Smartphone for $899 (256GB for $999)
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Apply coupon code "50AK" for a savings of $135. Buy Now at Aukey
- 100W PD charging
- 297Wh
- double helix charging
- AC, DC, lighter socket, USB-A, and USB-C output ports
- Model: PS-RE03
Apply coupon code "60DEAL" for a savings of $14, which drops it $3 under our August mention. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- 20W USB C port
- 12W USB-A port
- Model: PA-F3S
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
This is the lowest price we found by $3, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- Model: 27GN800-B
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- built-in mic
- UVnano self-cleaning charging cradle purports to kills 99.9% of bacteria on earbuds in just 5-min.
- Model: TONE-FP8
