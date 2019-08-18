Personalize your DealNews Experience
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Keyboard for $89.98 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ematic 7" 16GB 1.2GHz Quad Core Android 7.1 Tablet with Headphones and Carrying Case in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention and the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $42.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone with Alexa in Aurora Black for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list for this Amazon exclusive phone. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG B8PUA 54.6" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for an in-cart price of $1,047. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $300, although we saw this last week bundled with a $250 gift card. Buy Now
