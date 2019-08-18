New
eBay · 55 mins ago
LG G Pad X 8-Core 32GB 8" Tablet for AT&T
$80
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now

Features
  • 8" 1920x1200 touchscreen
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • front- and rear-facing cameras
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • microSD card slot
  • Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)
  • Model: V520
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets eBay LG
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register