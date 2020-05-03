Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
LG CX 55" 4K HDR Smart OLED TV w/ ThinQ AI (2020)
$1,599
free shipping

That's at least $198 less you'll pay a major retailers. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by coolbeens via eBay
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG)
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
  • Magic Remote with AI ThinQ
  • 3 HDMI inputs; 3 USB ports
  • Model: OLED55CXPUA
