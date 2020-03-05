Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
LG C9 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ + 31" Soundbar Bundle
$1,547 $2,669
free shipping

That's $82 less than buying just the TV, wall mount, and soundbar separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Beach Camera via eBay.
  • the TV features 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution, webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more), and 4 HDMI inputs
  • Deco Flat Wall Mount Kit
  • 2 HDMI cables
  • Deco Gear 31" 2.1-Channel Soundbar
  • Deco Gear 2.4GHz Wireless Backlit Keyboard Remote
  • Stanley Surgepro 6-Outlet Surge Adapter
  • Model: OLED55C9PUA
