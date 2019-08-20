Personalize your DealNews Experience
First Class TVs via eBay offers the LG C8 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,599 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $450, although most stores charge around $2,500.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $42.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG B8PUA 54.6" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for an in-cart price of $1,047. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $300, although we saw this last week bundled with a $250 gift card. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 85.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,297 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we could find today by $250, although we saw it for $1,197 less on August 4. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 11.4" Electric Induction Cooktop for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone with Alexa in Aurora Black for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list for this Amazon exclusive phone. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished LG 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $205 with free shipping. That's $64 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
