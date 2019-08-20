New
LG C8 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,599
free shipping

First Class TVs via eBay offers the LG C8 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,599 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $450, although most stores charge around $2,500.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
  • LG ThinQ artificial intelligence webOS (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • Model: OLED65C8P
