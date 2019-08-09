Dell Home offers the LG B8PUA 54.6" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for an in-cart price of $1,047. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $173 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $300, although most retailers charge $1,300 or more without a gift card.) Buy Now