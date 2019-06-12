New
LG C7C 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,000
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG C7C 55" 4K HDR OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $999.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $400, although we saw it for a buck less in our April mention. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10 with Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos
  • WiFi
  • 4 HDMI ports and USB
  • Model: OLED55C7C
4K OLED HDR Smart TV
