eBay · 42 mins ago
LG B9 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV (2019)
$1,499 $2,500
free shipping

That's $130 under our Black Friday mention and an all-time low for this TV. (It's the best deal today by $237.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Beach Camera via eBay.
  • Discount applies in-cart.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG)
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
  • 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
