Dell Small Business · 44 mins ago
LG 86" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,897 w/ $300 Dell GC $3,297
free shipping

That's a $100 drop since last week's Presidents Day deal and, thanks to the gift card, it's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG)
  • Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • AI ThinQ webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
  • Model: 86UM8070PUA
1 comment
m
is this a good tv for movies
19 min ago