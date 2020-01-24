Open Offer in New Tab
Pricewaiter · 1 hr ago
LG 82" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,349 $1,462
free shipping

That's $1,651 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Tips
  • Click make an offer.
  • Enter $1,349 as your price and click continue.
  • Wait for response confirming the price was accepted.
  • Click to checkout.
Features
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG)
  • AI ThinQ webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
  • Model: 82UM8070PUA
