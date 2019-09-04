Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
iElectrica via Rakuten offers the LG 77" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $4,399. Coupon code "IEL400A" cuts it to $3,999. Plus, members bag $40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $1,538. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG B8 Series 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell gift card for the in-cart price of $1,497. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $453, although we saw it for $150 less via a Dell gift card in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 24" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $74.99. Coupon code "OFD15" cuts that price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under last month's mention (which included $12 Rakuten points), and the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 65" LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV bundled with a $100 Dell gift card for $529.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's a savings of at least $117. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $42. Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Kohl's offers the LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Subwoofer for $99.99 plus $10 for shipping. Plus, you'll bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (It can be redeemed online or in-store September 4 through September 11.) Thanks to the included Kohl's Cash, that's $25 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 27" 1080p FreeSync LED Monitor for $129.99. Coupon code "OFD20" cuts it to $109.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $379.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Sign In or Register