$6,997 $6,997
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 77" 4K HDR Flat ThinQ AI OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $700 Dell Gift Card for $6,996.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $700. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 3 USB ports and 4 HDMI inputs
- Google Home and Alexa compatibility
- HDR 10
- Magic Remote
Details
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Home · 6 days ago
LG 86" 4K HDR IPS LED UHD Smart TV w/ $300 Dell GC
$2,197 $4,497
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat IPS LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $2,600, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native solution
- Active HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$229 $428
free shipping
Ending today, VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $269. In cart, that drops to $228.65. With free shipping, that's $119 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6200PUA
Google Express · 3 days ago
LG 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$300
free shipping
Best Buy via Google Express offers the LG 49.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $50 off list, and the cheapest 50" 4K LG TV we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JUNE20SAVE"
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 50UK6090PUA
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$14 $26
free shipping
1byhome via Amazon offers its 1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $25.99. Coupon code "FAUF3GMY" cuts the price to $13.77. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 120-mile range
- 13-foot coaxial cable
Walmart · 10 hrs ago
RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$350 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat Ultra HD LED Televison for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6050
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell Small Business Clearance Sale
At least 45% off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of desktops and laptops
Dell Small Business takes at least 45% off a wide range of laptops and desktops during its clearance sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
- Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $499 ($285 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3573 Intel Kaby Lake i5 16" Laptop for $529.99 (pictured, $80 off)
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Speakers
$279 $349
free shipping
Dell Small Business continues to offer the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black or White for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago at $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity
- six personalized presets
- OLED display
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb LG V20 64GB Smartphone for Verizon
$115
free shipping
The best price we've seen; $45 less than open box
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished LG V20 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon in Titan for $114.95 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. (It's also $45 less that you'd pay for an open-box unit.) Features include:
- 5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- dual 16MP and 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android OS 7.0 (Nougat)
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
LG 32" 4K LED UHD FreeSync Display
$349
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG 32" 4K LED Flat Ultra HD Monitor for $496.99. Coupon code "DCIP3" cuts it to $349. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- 4 ms response time
- Radeon FreeSync
Kohl's · 2 wks ago
LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
$120 $200
$10 shipping
Kohl's offers the LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $119.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $20 in Kohl's Cash. (It can be redeemed online or in-store May 22 to 27.) Assuming you'll spend the credit, that's tied with our March mention and the best price we could find today by $15. Buy Now
Dell Home · 6 days ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$700 w/ $150 Dell Gift Card $900
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $699.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $47. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
