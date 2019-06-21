New
Ends Today
Costco · 1 hr ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$897 $2,199
free shipping
Costco offers its members the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $869.99 with free shipping. That's $34 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $450.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 75UK6570AUA
↑ less
Buy from Costco
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Costco LG
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register