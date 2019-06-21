New
Ends Today
Costco · 1 hr ago
$897 $2,199
free shipping
Costco offers its members the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $869.99 with free shipping. That's $34 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $450.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$398
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
$2,997 w/ $300 Dell Gift Card $3,497
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD HDR Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,997 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED65C9PUA
eBay · 1 wk ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,899 $1,999
free shipping
First Class TVs via eBay offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,899 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $100, although most charge around $3,297.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG
- AI ThinQ w/ Google Assistant
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED65E8PUA
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$350 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $450
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $349.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $60, although we saw it for a buck less in our May mention. Buy Now
Tips
- The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6090PUA
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hisense 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$350 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- Dual-band WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 60R5800E
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$900 $1,300
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 75" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $899.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Best Buy match this price
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and three HDMI inputs
Walmart · 2 days ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$208 $280
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $207.87. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's $72 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: D50x-G9
Costco · 1 wk ago
Hisense 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$350
free shipping
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB
Dell Home · 2 days ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$700 w/ $150 Dell Gift Card $900
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $699.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $80, outside of the mentions below.) Buy Now
Tips
- Don't need the gift card? Walmart and Best Buy charge $599.99 outright.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Walmart · 3 days ago
LG Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$60 $82
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG Portable 20-watt Bluetooth Speaker in Silver for $60.47 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by a $22. Buy Now
Features
- stereo sound
- dual speaker pairing
- up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: NP7550-SL
Dell Home · 2 wks ago
LG 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$2,197
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $2,197 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED55C9PUA
Dell Home · 3 days ago
LG UK6300 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 w/ $50 Dell GC $499
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG UK6300 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $50 Dell Gift Card for $299 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- active HDR with support for HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 43UK6300PUE
Sign In or Register