Costco · 20 mins ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$870 $1,500
free shipping

For its members only, Costco offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $869.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $130 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it with a $200 gift card for $1,000 five days ago.) Buy Now

  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Expires 7/18/2019
