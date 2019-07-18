For its members only, Costco offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $869.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $130 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it with a $200 gift card for $1,000 five days ago.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Expires 7/18/2019
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $103. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6090PUA
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention (although that came with a $50 Dell GC), the best today by $28, and tied as the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $100.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Sony 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $849 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $449, although we saw it for $100 less in our March mention. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV OS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR65X850F
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Unlocked LG Stylo 4 32GB 4G LTE Prime-Exclusive Android Smartphone in Aurora Black for $159.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for an unlocked model without requiring activation. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6.2" 2160x1080 LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP rear camera with high-speed autofocus & 5MP wide-angle front camera
- facial recognition & fingerprint sensor
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- integrated stylus pen
- pre-loaded with a selection of Amazon apps
- Model: LMQ710ULM.AAMZBK
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset in Black for an in-cart price of $19.99 with free shipping. That's at least $44 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- JBL signature sound
- dual MEMS microphones
- retractable wire
- Model: HBS-835
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Unlocked LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Android Phone w/ Alexa in Aurora Black for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $150 under our mention from Black Friday week and the lowest price we could find by $390 today. Buy Now
- 6.0" 2880x1440 touchscreen
- Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- dual 16MP standard- and wide-angle rear cameras
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Dell Home offers the LG 85.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $750 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $250.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG)
- AI ThinQ, webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
