Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 56 mins ago
LG 75" 4K HDR IPS LED UHD Smart TV
$998 $2,200
free shipping

It's a buck under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $699.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Beach Camera via eBay.
  • Add the item to your cart to get the discounted price.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI and Magic Remote
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 75SM8670PUA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay LG
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register