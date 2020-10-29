New
Newegg · 46 mins ago
LG 70 Series 65" 4K UHD Smart TV (2020)
$497 $500
free shipping

This beats Best Buy's early Black Friday listing and usually retails at $550. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) IPS display
  • Quad core processor
  • webOS + LG Channels
  • Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
  • Works with Google Assistant & Alexa, Apple Airplay 2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Newegg LG
65" 4K HDR Smart TV Black Friday Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register