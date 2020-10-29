This beats Best Buy's early Black Friday listing and usually retails at $550. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) IPS display
- Quad core processor
- webOS + LG Channels
- Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
- Works with Google Assistant & Alexa, Apple Airplay 2
We found some close price matches making it a low of $3 at least, but most stores charge $847 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Airplay 2, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- Magic remote
- 3 HDMI, USB
- Bluetooth
- Model: 70UN7370PUC
- UPC: 719192637122
You'd pay $899 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibile with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55SM8100AUA
That's at least $50 less than most other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- NanoCell display
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB ports
- Model: 49NANO85UNA
Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at BuyDig
- a9 gen 3 AI processor
- 4K with AI picture and AI sound
- Dolby Vision IQ/Atmos
- NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming compatible
- FreeSync
- Model: OLED77CXPUA
That's a 50% savings off the list price, and a great deal on a 65" TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available for pickup only in select locations, though stock may be low.
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Model: 65H6510G
It's a savings of $200 off list and one of the best prices we're expecting on a 55" TV this year. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant compatibility
- Android TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S434
That's $220 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a range of items for all your gaming needs, including gaming PCs, monitors, accessories, chairs, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- The banner says up to 50% off, but we found even better discounts in the sale.
- Select items drop in price even more via the on-page coupon.
- Pictured is the X8 Wireless Rechargeable Game Mouse for $14.99 ($4 off).
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we've seen – it's a $20 drop since we saw it two weeks ago, and a $40 low now. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn via Newegg.
- lumbar support
- covered with stain-resistant materials
- 360° swivel
- center tilt, tilt tension, and height adjustment
- Model: TROOPER-01
Apply coupon code "2FTSTECH68" for the best price we could find by $4 and take part in first-person multiplayer space dogfights. Buy Now at Newegg
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's $65 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.8" QVGA display
- 2MP camera
- 8GB storage
- Model: TFLGL125DCP
