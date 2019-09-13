eBay · 56 mins ago
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ Deco Gear 31" 2.1 Soundbar
$1,949 $2,497
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find now by $538 and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $708 under our July mention.)

Update: The price has dropped to $1,949. Buy Now

Tips
  • sold by five-star-buy via eBay
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
  • Model: OLED65C9PUA
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay LG
4K OLED HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register