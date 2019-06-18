New
Dell Small Business · 28 mins ago
$2,997 w/ $300 Dell Gift Card $3,497
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD HDR Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,997 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED65C9PUA
Details
Comments
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
New
Dell Small Business · 24 mins ago
LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$350 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $450
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $349.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $60, although we saw it for a buck less in our May mention. Buy Now
Tips
- The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6090PUA
New
Dell Home · 30 mins ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$700 w/ $150 Dell Gift Card $900
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $649.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $80, outside of the mentions below.) Buy Now
Tips
- Don't need the gift card? Walmart and Best Buy charge $599.99 outright.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
LG 85.6" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$2,197 w/ $300 Dell Gift Card $4,497
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Assuming you use the gift card, that's a total savings of $2,600 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- Active HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
New
Dell Home · 25 mins ago
Sony Bravia 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,598 w/ $400 Dell Gift Card $1,698
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $100 under our May mention and the best price we've seen for a new unopened one. (For further comparison, it's the best deal today by $294.) Buy Now
Tips
- The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- built-in Google Assistant (also compatible with Amazon Alexa)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR-65X900F
BuyDig · 3 days ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,395 $3,498
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99. Coupon code "FRAME" cuts it to $1,394.99 at final checkout. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $603. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection to see your personal photo collection
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
Walmart · 4 days ago
Hisense 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$350 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- Dual-band WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 60R5800E
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$779 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: Headline price has been corrected; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Update: Headline price has been corrected; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$559 $1,147
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.7-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5471 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $588 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $60 less last month. Buy Now
Features
- ntel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- USB 3.1 Type-A | Type-C & HDMI
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
World Wide Stereo · 6 days ago
LG 4K Ultra HD Laser Smart Home Theater Projector
$1,999 w/ $200 World Wide Stereo GC $3,000
free shipping
World Wide Stereo offers the LG 4K Ultra HD Laser Smart Home Theater Projector for $2,446.99. Coupon code "LASER" cuts it to $1,999 and gets you a $200 World Wide Stereo gift card. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a net $300 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $347.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- HDR10
- 150" Screen Size
- Bluetooth
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$398
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
LG NanoCell 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$649 $1,000
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG NanoCell 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $896.99. Coupon code "REM11" cuts that to $649. (The discount applies at final checkout.) With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- LG AI ThinQ OS
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: LG55SM8600
New
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
LG 75UK6190PUB 75" 60Hz Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$1,000 $1,500
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we could find by $197. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6190PUB
Sign In or Register