New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
$2,497 w/ $923 Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen on this TV and low today by $923. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten
  • You'll bag an incredible $923.45 in Rakuten Super points.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
  • Model: OLED65C9PUA
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Rakuten LG
4K OLED HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
hollywoodfrodo
Failed to mention besides HDR10 this TV supports Dolby Vision which is even better and not all TVs have. I own this TV myself and it's really the best TV you can buy right now in picture quality and overall functionality. This is a great deal with the Rakuten points!
6 min ago