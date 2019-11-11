New
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
$2,097 w/ $314 in Rakuten points $3,800
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a savings of at least $314. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $314.40 in Rakuten Super points
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/11/2019
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Rakuten LG
4K OLED HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register