Dell Small Business · 52 mins ago
LG 65" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (2019)
$549 w/ $50 Dell gift card
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more)
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • supports HDR10 and HLG
  • 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: UM7300PUA
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
