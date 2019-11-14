Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business
LG 65" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$500 w/ $75 Dell Gift Card $650
free shipping

After factoring the gift card, that's $5 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find now by $52. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • HDR 10, HLG & 4K Active HDR
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: 65UM6900PUA
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
