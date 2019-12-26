Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 32 mins ago
LG 65" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$460 $650
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we've seen and the best deal now by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • HDR 10, HLG & 4K Active HDR
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: 65UM6900PUA
