3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

3 USB ports and 4 HDMI inputs

voice control for Google Home and Amazon Echo

Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR ThinQ AI Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television forwith. Plus, you'll receive $1,174.32 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points, that's $177 less than last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $1,174.) Features include: