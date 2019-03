3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

3 USB ports and 4 HDMI inputs

voice control for Google Home and Amazon Echo

Beach Camera via eBay offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR ThinQ AI Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of. With, that's a buck under our mention from nearly two weeks ago and and the lowest price we've seen for this highly-reviewed TV . (It's the best deal now by $100.) Features include: