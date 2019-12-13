Open Offer in New Tab
Greentoe · 55 mins ago
LG 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$2,139 $3,297
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for this 2019 model by $1,158. Buy Now at Greentoe

Tips
  • Enter $2,139 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your item delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
  • Magic Remote and LG ThinQ AI
  • Smart TV apps
  • compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: OLED65E9PUA
