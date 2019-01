3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

active HDR with Dolby Vision (also supports HDR10 and HLG)

802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2

webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)

LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant

2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs

Magic Remote Control

BuyDig via Google Express offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television , model no. 65UK7700PUD, for $789. Coupon code "ELGJVP" cuts that to. With, that's $148 under our November mention, a low by $148, and the best price we've seen. Deal ends January 27. This 2018 model features: