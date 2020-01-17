Open Offer in New Tab
Greentoe
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$929 $2,200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $168. Buy Now at Greentoe

  • Enter $929 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your TV delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • Nano 9 Series (2019)
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
  • LG Magic Remote & ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Alexa compatability
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65SM9000PUA
