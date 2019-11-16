Open Offer in New Tab
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,137 w/ $364 Rakuten points $1,197
free shipping

Thanks to the included $364 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $424. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use coupon code "XP15STORE" to get this price.
  • You'll also get $363.52 back in Rakuten points
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
Features
  • Nano 9 Series (2019)
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
  • LG Magic Remote & ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Alexa compatability
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65SM9000PUA
Comments
  • Code "XP15STORE"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
