Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 60" 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$398 $500
free shipping

It's $102 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 and HLG support
  • 802.11ac wireless w/ smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 60UM6950DUB
  • Published 1 hr ago
