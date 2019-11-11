New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
LG 60" 4K LED UHD HDR Smart TV
$427 $550
free shipping

That's $23 under our mention from last month and very close to being the least expensive LG 60" 4K TV we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • 120Hz native refresh rate
  • 802.11ac wireless w/ smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Active HDR
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • ThinQ AI ready (requires Magic Remote, sold separately)
  • Model No: 60UM6900PUA
