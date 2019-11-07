New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
LG 60" 4K LED UHD HDR Smart TV
$400 $550
free shipping

A $97 low and one of least expensive 60" 4K TVs we've ever seen. (It was $50 more last month.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • 120Hz native refresh rate
  • 802.11ac wireless w/ smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Active HDR
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • ThinQ AI ready (requires Magic Remote, sold separately)
↑ less
Buy from Best Buy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Best Buy LG
LED 60" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register