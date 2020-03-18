Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 60" 4K LED UHD HDR Smart TV
$397 $550
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $599 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • 120Hz native refresh rate
  • 802.11ac wireless w/ smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Active HDR
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • ThinQ AI ready (requires Magic Remote, sold separately)
  • Model: 60UM6900PUA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
