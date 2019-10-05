New
LG 55" Smart 4K HDR UHD OLED TV
$1,149 $2,500
free shipping

That's $848 under our June mention (which included a $200 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find today by $230. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Beach Camera via eBay.
  • Discount applies in-cart.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
  • Model: OLED55C9PUA
