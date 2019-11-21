Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
LG 55" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV w/ AI ThinQ
$899 $2,799
free shipping

That's a low by $197 and the best outright we've seen. (We saw it for $1,047 with a $150 gift card in our August mention.) Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatibility with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
  • 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
  • Model: OLED55B8PUA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay LG
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register