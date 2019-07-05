New
Rakuten · 28 mins ago
$937 w/ $28 in Rakuten points $1,400
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the LG 55" Nano 9 4K Flat LED Nanocell Ultra HD Smart Television for $996.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $936.99. Plus, you'll earn $28.08 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $88. Deal ends July 5. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to get the points.
- 3840x2160 NanoCell IPS LED
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR Support
- Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS Smart TV apps
- LG ThinQ AI
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI inputs; 3 USB ports
- Model no: 55SM9000
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 2 days ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $47.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
BuyDig · 5 days ago
LG NanoCell 55" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$599 $1,000
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG NanoCell 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $846.99. Coupon code "YBT17" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $198, although most sellers charge at least $847.) Buy Now
- Discount applies at final checkout.
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- Active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps LG AI ThinQ OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB ports
- Model: 55SM8600PUA
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $197. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Before Amplified Indoor TV Antenna
$10 $28
free shipping
3Mart via Amazon offers the Before Amplified 60- to 80-mile Indoor TV Antenna for $27.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "BFIYQLZ2" to cut that to $9.80. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from a month ago. Buy Now
- detachable signal amplifier
- 13.2-foot coaxial cable.
Walmart · 4 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Unlocked LG Stylo 4 32GB Android Smartphone
$160 $300
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Unlocked LG Stylo 4 32GB 4G LTE Prime-Exclusive Android Smartphone in Aurora Black for $159.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention as the lowest outright price we've seen for an unlocked model without requiring activation. (It's the best deal today by $90). Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6.2" 2160x1080 LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP rear camera with high-speed autofocus & 5MP wide-angle front camera
- facial recognition & fingerprint sensor
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- integrated stylus pen
- pre-loaded with a selection of Amazon apps
- Model: LMQ710ULM.AAMZBK
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Refurb LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$195 $300
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $234.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $100 more.) Buy Now
- includes window installation kit with hose
- 2-speed fan
- digital LED electronic touch controls
- 24-hour on/off timer
- remote control
- Model: LP0818WNR
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
LG UM7300 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
from $429
pickup at Sam's Club
Sam's Club offers its members the LG UM7300 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429. (Non-members pay a $42.90 surcharge; you may want to buy a 1-year membership for $45 instead.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29 shipping fee. That's $40 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 55UM7300AUE
Rakuten · 1 day ago
LG 43" 4K LED Ultra HD Smart TV
$221 w/ $13 in Rakuten points $300
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $220.99. Plus, you'll bag $13.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $10 under our May mention for a refurbished one and the lowest price we could find today by $90. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, YouTube, more)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI ports
- LG ThinQ AI compatibility (requires an LG Magic Remote)
- Model: 43UK6500AUA
