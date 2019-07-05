New
LG 55" Nano 9 4K LED Nanocell Ultra HD Smart Television
$937 w/ $28 in Rakuten points $1,400
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the LG 55" Nano 9 4K Flat LED Nanocell Ultra HD Smart Television for $996.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $936.99. Plus, you'll earn $28.08 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $88. Deal ends July 5. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 NanoCell IPS LED
  • HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR Support
  • Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
  • webOS Smart TV apps
  • LG ThinQ AI
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI inputs; 3 USB ports
  • Model no: 55SM9000
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
