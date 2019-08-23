New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 55" Class 4K HDR Smart LED UHD TV
$368 $450
free shipping

Walmart offers the LG 55" Class 4K HDR Smart LED UHD TV for $368 with free shipping. That is $82 off list and is the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • Google Home compatible
  • 60Hz refresh rate
