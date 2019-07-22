New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
LG 55" 60Hz 2160p Smart 4K HDR LED TV
$350 $380
free shipping

Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30.) Buy Now

Features
  • 4K native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG support
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55UK6090PUA
