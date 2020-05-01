Open Offer in New Tab
LG 55" 4K UHD HDR AI ThinQ Smart LED TV
$449 $800
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution LED-backlit display
  • HDR10; HLG; 4K Active HDR
  • webOS apps (including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI ports; 2 USB ports
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
