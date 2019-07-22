Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $130 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- HDR (with HDR10 and HLG support)
- Smart TV apps
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99. Coupon code "DELL45" cuts it to $214.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $75.) Buy Now
- 4K native resolution
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, YouTube, more)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI ports
- LG ThinQ AI compatibility (requires an LG Magic Remote)
- Model: 43UK6500AUA
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30.) Buy Now
- 4K native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6090PUA
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention (although that came with a $50 Dell GC), the best today by $28, and tied as the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
Dell Home offers the LG Nano 8 Series 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $597 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $25, although most retailers charge at least $597 without a gift card. Buy Now
- The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days; it expires 90 days from issuance.
- NanoCell display with 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 49SM8600PUA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $99.99. Coupon code "50ZDWMKD" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 150-mile range
- motorized 360° rotation w/ remote
- 33-foot HD coax cable
- dual TV outputs
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $64.63 with free shipping. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $7 less a month ago.) Buy Now
- The recliner measures approximately 30" x 42" x 39" at maximum extension
- The ottoman measures approximately 18" x 16" x 16"
- Model: MS17D1101509
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
BuyDig offers the LG 1100-watt Hi-Fi Bluetooth Speaker System with Karaoke Creator for $396.99. Coupon code "PLAY" cuts the price to $199. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $198. Buy Now
- Model: CK57
- USB direct recording
- Bluetooth remote app (android)
- multi-lighting
- voice filters
- multipoint (android)
- LG sound sync
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program offers the LG 77" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $500 Dell gift card for $4,499 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $300 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor
- 4 HDMI inputs and 3 USB ports
- voice control for Google Home and Amazon Echo
Dell Home offers the LG 85.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $750 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $250.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG)
- AI ThinQ, webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
Dell Home offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $1,397 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- AI ThinQ, webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 3 USB ports
Sign In or Register