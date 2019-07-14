New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping

Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55UK6200PUA
