Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $103. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239. In-cart, that drops to $191.20. With free shipping, that's $37 under our May mention, $237 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6200PUA
Sam's Club offers its members the LG UM7300 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429. (Non-members pay a $42.90 surcharge; you may want to buy a 1-year membership for $45 instead.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29 shipping fee. That's $40 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 55UM7300AUE
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $200 today. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Grell via Amazon offers its Grell 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $37.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "QOIU73VS" drops that to $17.79. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 120-mile range
- amplifier booster
- coaxial cable
3Mart via Amazon offers the Before Amplified 60- to 80-mile Indoor TV Antenna for $27.99. Clip the on-page 8% off coupon and apply code "60MFZXHU" cuts that to $8.96. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from a week ago, $19 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- detachable signal amplifier
- 13.2-foot coaxial cable
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset in Black for an in-cart price of $19.99 with free shipping. That's at least $44 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- JBL signature sound
- dual MEMS microphones
- retractable wire
- Model: HBS-835
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $100.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Dell Home offers the LG 81.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,097 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $250. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, & 4K Cinema HDR
- 802.11ac & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 82UM8070PUA
Dell Small Business offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD HDR Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,997 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find from an authorized LG seller today by $100.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED65C9PUA
