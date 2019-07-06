New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Dell Home · 3 hrs ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 4 days ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $47.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Dell Home · 4 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $197. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
LG UM7300 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
from $429
pickup at Sam's Club
Sam's Club offers its members the LG UM7300 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429. (Non-members pay a $42.90 surcharge; you may want to buy a 1-year membership for $45 instead.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29 shipping fee. That's $40 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 55UM7300AUE
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Walmart · 6 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Toshiba 55" 4K HDR UHD Fire Smart Television
$300 $450
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Toshiba 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Fire Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- remote voice control via Amazon Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55LF621U19
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$195 $300
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $234.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $100 more.) Buy Now
Features
- includes window installation kit with hose
- 2-speed fan
- digital LED electronic touch controls
- 24-hour on/off timer
- remote control
- Model: LP0818WNR
Dell Home · 4 days ago
LG 82" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$2,097 w/ $250 Dell Gift Card $2,997
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 81.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,097 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now
Tips
- The gift card will arrive via email 10 to 20 days from ship date.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, & 4K Cinema HDR
- 802.11ac & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 82UM8070PUA
Walmart · 2 wks ago
LG Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$60 $82
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG Portable 20-watt Bluetooth Speaker in Silver for $60.47 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by a $22. Buy Now
Features
- stereo sound
- dual speaker pairing
- up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: NP7550-SL
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
$2,997 w/ $300 Dell Gift Card
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD HDR Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,997 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $300 today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED65C9PUA
