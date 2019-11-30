Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 48 mins ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$300 $400
free shipping

Low by at least $60 and a great price for an LG 55" 4K TV in general. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 4K native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG support
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55UK6090PUA
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
