Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $366.99 with free shipping. That's $13 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $999 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now $366, although most retailers charge at least $1,197 without a gift card.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG B8 Series 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell gift card for the in-cart price of $1,497. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $453, although we saw it for $150 less via a Dell gift card in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 65" LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV bundled with a $100 Dell gift card for $529.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's a savings of at least $117. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 24" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $74.99. Coupon code "OFD15" cuts that price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under last month's mention (which included $12 Rakuten points), and the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $697.99 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention, $202 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 27" 1080p FreeSync LED Monitor for $129.99. Coupon code "OFD20" cuts it to $109.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $42. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
