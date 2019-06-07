New
Google Express · 40 mins ago
$300
free shipping
Best Buy via Google Express offers the LG 49.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $50 off list, and the cheapest 50" 4K LG TV we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JUNE20SAVE"
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 50UK6090PUA
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Google Express · 6 days ago
LG 55" and 65" 4K HDR OLED Smart TVs
from $1249
free shipping
Best deals we've seen on these models
BuyDig via Google Express discounts a selection of LG 55" and 65" 4K HDR OLED Ultra HD Smart TVs via the coupons listed below. (Each TV will receive an in-cart discount that stacks with the coupons.) That puts each model at the lowest price we've seen. The deals:
- LG E8PUA 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,248.99 via "PLXAPO" ($748 low)
- LG C8 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,698.99 via "NVMMUZ" (pictured, $1,098 low)
- LG E8PUA 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,948.99 via "JAYKSY" ($1,048 low)
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Walmart · 4 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$398
free shipping
That's $130 off and the best price we've seen
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with last month's mention as the best price we've seen. Features include:
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 3 days ago
LG 86" 4K HDR IPS LED UHD Smart TV w/ $300 Dell GC
$2,197 $4,497
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat IPS LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $2,600, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native solution
- Active HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Walmart · 1 day ago
Element 50" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$158 $160
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Element 50" 4K Flat LED UHD Roku Smart TV for $159.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $158.37. That's $2 off list and the cheapest 50" 4K Roku Smart TV we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- a limited 1-year warranty is provided, it's unclear who backs it though
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi w/ Roku content streaming (Netflix, Youtube, Pandora, and more)
- 3 HDMI
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Display
$554
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Display for $559.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut that to $554.33 and avoid the $19.97 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $1,132 less than you'd pay for it new elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
- It comes with a 90-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
- It does not include a TV tuner
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Vizio SmartCast with built-in Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 5 days ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Google Express · 4 mos ago
Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner
$17
$2 shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $11
AlphabetDeal via Google Express offers the Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner for $16.99 plus $2 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. (For further comparison, we saw a 2-pack for $31 in November.) This white noise machine features fully adjustable tone and volume, a nonslip base, and on/off switch.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb LG V20 64GB Smartphone for Verizon
$115
free shipping
The best price we've seen; $45 less than open box
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished LG V20 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon in Titan for $114.95 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. (It's also $45 less that you'd pay for an open-box unit.) Features include:
- 5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- dual 16MP and 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android OS 7.0 (Nougat)
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
LG 32" 4K LED UHD FreeSync Display
$349
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG 32" 4K LED Flat Ultra HD Monitor for $496.99. Coupon code "DCIP3" cuts it to $349. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- 4 ms response time
- Radeon FreeSync
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$229 $428
free shipping
Ending today, VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $269. In cart, that drops to $228.65. With free shipping, that's $119 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6200PUA
Kohl's · 2 wks ago
LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
$120 $200
$10 shipping
Kohl's offers the LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $119.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $20 in Kohl's Cash. (It can be redeemed online or in-store May 22 to 27.) Assuming you'll spend the credit, that's tied with our March mention and the best price we could find today by $15. Buy Now
