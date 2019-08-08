New
Dell Small Business
LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$397 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $597
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television with ThinQ AI bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $397. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's $72 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $100.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • supports HDR10 and HLG
  • 3 HDMI, 2 USB
  • Model: 49UM7300
  • Expires 8/8/2019
