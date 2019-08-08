New
Dell Small Business · 32 mins ago
$397 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $597
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television with ThinQ AI bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $397. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's $72 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $100.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- supports HDR10 and HLG
- 3 HDMI, 2 USB
- Model: 49UM7300
Details
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 day ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $47.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Dell Home · 4 hrs ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
BuyDig · 3 days ago
LG NanoCell 55" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$599 $1,000
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG NanoCell 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $846.99. Coupon code "YBT17" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $198, although most sellers charge at least $847.) Buy Now
Tips
- Discount applies at final checkout.
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- Active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps LG AI ThinQ OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB ports
- Model: 55SM8600PUA
Sam's Club · 5 days ago
LG UM7300 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
from $429
pickup at Sam's Club
Sam's Club offers its members the LG UM7300 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429. (Non-members pay a $42.90 surcharge; you may want to buy a 1-year membership for $45 instead.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29 shipping fee. That's $40 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 55UM7300AUE
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
New
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$800 $1,300
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 75" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $799.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $137. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video charge the same price.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and three HDMI inputs
Walmart · 3 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 4 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 23 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" Laptop
$479 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $479 with free shipping. That's $491 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366 x 768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 23 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 7 hrs ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $197. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Dell Home · 21 hrs ago
LG 82" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$2,097 w/ $250 Dell Gift Card $2,997
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 81.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $2,097 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now
Tips
- The gift card will arrive via email 10 to 20 days from ship date.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, & 4K Cinema HDR
- 802.11ac & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 82UM8070PUA
Walmart · 2 wks ago
LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$398
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
LG Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$60 $82
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG Portable 20-watt Bluetooth Speaker in Silver for $60.47 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by a $22. Buy Now
Features
- stereo sound
- dual speaker pairing
- up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: NP7550-SL
Sign In or Register